Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.06. 13,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,634,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Specifically, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cloudflare Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

