Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 7%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 454,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Amplitude Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,140 shares of company stock valued at $296,467 in the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

