Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 67,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,902,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

