Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.05. 10,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,797,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

