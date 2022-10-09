Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 1.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.53. 2,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 189,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $968.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

