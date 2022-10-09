Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Sixt Stock Down 1.9 %

SIX2 stock opened at €85.20 ($86.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Sixt has a twelve month low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company’s 50 day moving average is €101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €112.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

