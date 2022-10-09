Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $37.89

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

