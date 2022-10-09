Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €85.20 ($86.94) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Sixt has a 1 year low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($173.78).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

