Comparing Super League Gaming (SLGG) & Its Peers

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Super League Gaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming’s rivals have a beta of 0.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Super League Gaming and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super League Gaming Competitors 14 159 359 4 2.66

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 700.00%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 69.01%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than its rivals.

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -172.21% -33.88% -31.75% Super League Gaming Competitors 1,053.59% -4.73% 93.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million -$20.75 million -0.89 Super League Gaming Competitors $982.92 million -$60.15 million -0.48

Super League Gaming’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Super League Gaming. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Super League Gaming rivals beat Super League Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

