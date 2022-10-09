Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €28.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Renault Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of RNO stock opened at €30.68 ($31.31) on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.36 and its 200-day moving average is €25.98.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

