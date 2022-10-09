Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZAL opened at €20.63 ($21.05) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.21. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

