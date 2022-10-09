Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €71.70 ($73.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.73. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

