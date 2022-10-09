Analyzing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and G City, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A G City 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A G City $710.61 million 1.21 $199.94 million $0.32 16.25

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and G City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

G City has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and G City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 143.77% 16.48% 8.22% G City 6.03% 1.03% 0.34%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G City has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G City beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About G City

(Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.