Comparing Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -2,594.88% -191.74% -92.70% Medicure 3.25% 4.13% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 3 3 0 2.50 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ardelyx and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ardelyx presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 179.57%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Medicure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardelyx and Medicure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $10.10 million 23.73 -$158.16 million ($1.13) -1.37 Medicure $17.17 million 0.44 -$580,000.00 $0.06 12.21

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medicure beats Ardelyx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia. It is also developing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease; and RDX020, an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd. in China, and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that offers measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure. Further, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail pharmacies, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

