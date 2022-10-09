Financial Comparison: Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Secoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 284.01%. Given Rent the Runway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Secoo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Secoo and Rent the Runway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $491.42 million 0.05 -$88.80 million N/A N/A Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.74 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.27

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Secoo beats Rent the Runway on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

