Reviewing Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) & Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and Hempacco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $82.22 billion 1.60 $9.11 billion $5.82 14.54 Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Philip Morris International and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Philip Morris International currently has a consensus price target of $108.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.63%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Hempacco.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.05% -115.36% 22.51% Hempacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States. The company offers its smoke-free products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks, and TEREA brands, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit, and Miix. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. The company sells its smoke-free products in 71 markets. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

