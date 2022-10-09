United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.25 ($13.79).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UU. Barclays reduced their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.86) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 863.80 ($10.44) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 850 ($10.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,047.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,069.75. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

