Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $40.00

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 382,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 122,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

