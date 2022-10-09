Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,691 shares of company stock valued at $684,163. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.