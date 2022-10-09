Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 321 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.88).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays raised Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In related news, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). Also, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61).

HLN stock opened at GBX 279.30 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £25.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,862.00. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.79.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

