Analyzing Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Rating) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Spok’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spok $142.15 million 1.07 -$22.18 million ($1.26) -6.13

Iridium World Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spok.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Spok 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iridium World Communications and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Spok has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.35%.

Volatility & Risk

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 5.17, suggesting that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A Spok -17.73% -3.08% -2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Iridium World Communications

Iridium is the first global wireless telecommunications company. The company offers its customers the ability to make and receive phone calls and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company accomplishes this by providing access to the satellite constellation as well as the world’s cellular networks — all with one phone, one phone number and one customer bill. The company believes it will be the only wireless telecommunications company in operation that will be able to offer this comprehensive global communications service.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect platform enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

