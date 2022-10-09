AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

AIBRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

