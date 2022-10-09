BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,238.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,263.75 ($27.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,322.50 ($28.06) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of £117.55 billion and a PE ratio of 669.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,288.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,456.84.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

About BHP Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.54%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.