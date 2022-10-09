Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $8.40

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several research firms recently commented on CGC. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 25.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.89. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.