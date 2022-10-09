Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $8.40

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.
Several research firms recently commented on CGC. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canopy Growth Trading Down 25.6 %
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
