Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

