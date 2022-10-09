FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.68.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

