Brokerages Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Target Price at $105.00

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

