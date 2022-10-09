Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Price Target at £129.93

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($156.99).

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

FERG opened at GBX 9,818 ($118.63) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,786.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

