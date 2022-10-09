Analysts Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Price Target at £129.93

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($156.99).
FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Ferguson Trading Down 2.5 %
FERG opened at GBX 9,818 ($118.63) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,786.28.
Ferguson Increases Dividend
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Read More
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.