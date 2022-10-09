Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $15.02. Atlas shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 36,186 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Get Atlas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Atlas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 7.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 8.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.