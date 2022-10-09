Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$37.00. The stock traded as low as C$24.43 and last traded at C$24.45, with a volume of 33872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.57.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.92.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$566.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.14.

Hardwoods Distribution Dividend Announcement

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

