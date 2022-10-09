Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE:PGR opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

