Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $280.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

NSC stock opened at $214.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.06 and its 200-day moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

