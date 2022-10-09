National Grid (LON:NG.L) PT Set at GBX 1,070 by Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
National Grid Price Performance
National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($14.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,173.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The company has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.
National Grid Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.