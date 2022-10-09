Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Regency Centers stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,456,000 after acquiring an additional 750,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

