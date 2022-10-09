Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $118.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.08 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.