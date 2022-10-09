Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $18,027,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

