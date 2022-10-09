JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $68.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $46.80 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 333,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.