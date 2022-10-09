Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $243.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

