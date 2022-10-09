Head to Head Review: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marathon Digital and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 4 4 0 2.50 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 52.77%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -114.11% 6.10% 3.28% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Marathon Digital and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 8.70 -$36.17 million ($2.00) -5.61 Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 11.81 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Mercurity Fintech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. The company also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. In addition, it provides blockchain technology services, which includes designing and developing digital asset transaction platforms, digital asset quantitative investment software, and other innovative and derivative services based on blockchain technologies; and cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

