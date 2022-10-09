Financial Analysis: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprinklr and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 ON24 0 6 0 0 2.00

Sprinklr currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.19%. ON24 has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.14%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Sprinklr.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million 5.16 -$111.47 million ($0.44) -22.23 ON24 $203.61 million 2.14 -$24.26 million ($1.06) -8.64

This table compares Sprinklr and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ON24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sprinklr has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -20.66% -20.08% -11.50% ON24 -25.54% -14.73% -10.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprinklr beats ON24 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

