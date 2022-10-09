Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 6.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

