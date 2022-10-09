Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
