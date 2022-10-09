Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) PT Lowered to $12.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

LNDC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Landec by 13.1% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 251,638 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 705.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

