MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -6.55 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.78

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,633.15% -55.93% -26.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 209 551 1148 18 2.51

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 76.60%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals competitors beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

