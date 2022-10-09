Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

