Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

