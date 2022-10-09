Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

