Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €76.00 ($77.55) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

ETR PUM opened at €47.56 ($48.53) on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.93.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

