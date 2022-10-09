Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, August 18th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AIXA stock opened at €26.69 ($27.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52 week high of €27.99 ($28.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

