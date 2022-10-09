Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $190.22

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.22, but opened at $182.95. Globant shares last traded at $180.64, with a volume of 348 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Globant Trading Down 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.18. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Globant by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Globant by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

