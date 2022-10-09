home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €7.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) has been given a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.
home24 Price Performance
Shares of ETR H24 opened at €7.52 ($7.67) on Friday. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €2.50 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($15.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.
About home24
Featured Stories
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.