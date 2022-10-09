home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €7.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) has been given a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

home24 Price Performance

Shares of ETR H24 opened at €7.52 ($7.67) on Friday. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €2.50 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($15.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

Get home24 alerts:

About home24

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.